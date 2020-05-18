Super Sixes SRL | IND vs PAK Evaluation Chart - Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fifer leaves India in tatters

After having sealed two successive victories against South Africa and England, India faced defeat against Pakistan as Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a fine five-wicket haul. Opener Babar Azam, who remained unbeaten on 86 off 59, set the stage for Pakistan to set a competitive total of 162/5.

Match Review

After having won the toss, India elected to bowl first because obviously Virat Kohli and co. would be more confident with chasing. However, the fortune didn’t favour India today as both Pakistan openers took charge right from the begging. Even after Fakhar Zaman’s charge turned out to be a cameo, of 24 runs off 10 balls, Babar Azam kept firing in the middle hence making the best against the Indian bowling attack. Babar remained unbeaten on a 59-ball 86 in the end as Pakistan were able to post a total of 162/5 on the board without any strong partnerships down the order.

In reciprocation to the target of 163, India looked rather shaky in their chase after they lost their top three within the first three overs of the innings. After the openers and Kohli departed, Shreyas Iyer formed a steady partnership with Rishabh Pant and after the latter walked back to the pavilion, the asking rate was considerably high for India. However, there was still a fair chance for India to turn the game around but, together, Shaheeh Afridi and Mohammad Amir wiped off the lower order within the 19th over, leaving India with a 29-run deficit.

You can check out the scorecard and Match Tracker here.

Turning Point

To me, the turning point of the game was Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the 12th over as that saw the end to a long and steady partnership between him and Shreyas Iyer. Together they had formed a smooth fourth-wicket partnership of 57 runs off 51 deliveries after India had lost Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli pretty early. After Pant was sent back, by Imad Wasim, India lost wickets in excruciatingly close intervals and there was no coming back for them in the chase.

Highs and Lows

I believe the high of the game was the 15th over in India’s chase when, despite the loss of five wickets, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja squeezed out 15 runs hence giving hope to a fightback and a thriller of a competition. The said over saw a couple of gigantic sixes and that got all the fans’ hearts racing.

According to me, the low of this game was Virat Kohli’s consistently poor form. After a 6 off 2 against South Africa and 11 off 7 against South Africa in the Super Sixes games, the Indian captain once again failed against Pakistan today as he dismissed for 1 off 2. After India lost Rohit Sharma in the very first over, Kohli could’ve stayed out in the middle to consolidate India’s chase of 163 but was uprooted prematurely by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - Pakistan (9/10) and India (3/10)

At the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan were on 66/2 with a run rate of 11 despite having lost Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez early. After a great start by Zaman and Babar, the former fell in the third over but that did not affect the run rate at all. As Hafeez was just shown off in the sixth over, by Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan were still able to squeeze out seven runs off that over and Shoaib Malik had come down to bat.

On the other hand, at the end of the Powerplay, India were looking incredibly shaky on 35/3 at a run rate of 5.83 and an asking rate of 9.14. India lost their very first wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma in the opening over itself courtesy of Afridi, who returned in the third over to dismiss KL Rahul and Kohli. However, the final over of the Powerplay was but some relief for India as Iyer and Pant were able to score 11 runs off that.

Middle overs:- Pakistan (6/10) and India (7/10)

The Pakistan team were at a promising position end of the first six overs, at 66 for the loss of two wickets, but the middle overs lacked that kind of spark despite Babar staying out there in the middle. The 1st-wicket partnership, of 38 runs off just 16 balls, was broken in the 3rd over but Azam refused to stop hitting all over the park. That continued post the Powerplay without any significant partnerships hence the run rate did take a hit as three wickets were lost meanwhile. At the end of 15th overs, Pakistan were on 116/5, with Babar and Imad in the middle.

On the other hand, India were looking a bit more stable after a poor performance in the Powerplay. Meanwhile, Iyer formed decent partnerships with Pant and Hardik Pandya, adding 68 runs in the next nine overs. At the end of the 15th over, India had lost just two more wickets and the score was 103/5 with 60 runs required off 30 balls and Iyer and Jadeja in the middle.

Death Bowling: - India (4/10) and Pakistan (10/10)

At the end of the 15th over, India were still not able to instil some calm to the Babar Azam storm. At that point, Pakistan were on 116/5, but in the final five overs, they were able to add another 47 runs without losing a wicket. Meanwhile, the bowling attack led by Bumrah were not able to contain the unbeaten partnership of 57 runs between Babar and Imad. All in all, it was a poor death bowling performance.

On the other hand, Pakistan bowlers already had the edge over India, who were struggling in the chase with 60 more runs required in the final five overs with only five wickets remaining and no one but Iyer from the top order. Soon Iyer departed in the 17th overs and the rest of the four wickets were bundled up pretty quick and by 18.4 overs India were all out.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

It was anything but a well-fought T20 competition between two fully equipped teams with a great set of players. Pakistan were top almost all throughout the game and the bowlers kept India under check during the chase. Given the India-Pakistan hype, the game was disappointing.