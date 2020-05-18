Shane Warne made look like a fool during 2009 IPL encounter, recalls Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in a conversation with Sunil Chhetri recalled that in 2009 IPL, Shane Warne made him look like a fool with his leg-spin, while the spinner was skippering the RR side. He also added that in 2011, however, he got the better of the spinner and did not pay heed to his comments.

On the International circuit, Shane Warne never got an opportunity to test himself against the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. However, after the inception of IPL in 2008, the Australian spinner was picked in the Auction by the franchise, Rajasthan Royals, which gave him an opportunity to play against the Indian.

Their first meeting was in the 2009 edition of the tournament when RCB met Warne-led RR side. In that particular encounter, RCB got off to the worst start possible, losing twin wickets in the powerplay. Batting at No.6, the right-handed Kohli had to face the Australian leggie for the first time in his career.

It was Warne, who picked up the wicket of the then talented batsmen, who had scored just three runs off eight deliveries. In an Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri, Virat Kohli recalled how Shane Warne made him look like a fool during the 2009 encounter against RR.

"Shane Warne made me look like a fool during IPL in 2009. I played him again in 2011 in Rajasthan, nothing significant happened there. He did not get me out, I did not score many runs against him. After the match he came up to me and said never say anything back to the bowler, but obviously I did not listen (laughs)," he told Chhetri, reported TOI.

Chhetri’s next puzzled the Indian cricket by asking him, who he would face in the death overs if he had to, between Shane Warne and Waqar Younis. The Indian skipper was bullish about the chances, revealing that the leggie never bowled in the death. However, he added that he has the ability to score runs off Waqar Younis.

"Firstly Shane Warne hardly bowled during the death overs and secondly I would believe in my ability to score off the yorkers bowled by Waqar Younis," he concluded.