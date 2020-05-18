Ricky Ponting is the best coach I’ve ever met, admits Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has revealed that the Australian Ricky Ponting is the best coach that he has ever met before adding that he boosts him with confidence. He also reckoned that the players will have to get adjusted to the changing conditions after COVID-19 break, including changes to ball shining.

Ishant Sharma’s debut came for India in the 2007 Test series against Bangladesh, where the Delhi pacer took a single wicket throughout the encounter. However, post that, the pacer turned his fortune around with an inspired performance against Australia in the Perth Test, where he picked up Ricky Ponting’s wicket.

The duo’s relationship has changed dramatically from that time till to the 2019 edition of the IPL, where the duo shared a coach-player relationship. In 2019, the Australian was named as the head coach of the franchise. Following the successful first season for the Australian, Ishant revealed that Ricky Ponting is the best coach that he has ever met.

"He's the best coach I've ever met. I was very nervous when I was making a return to the IPL last season. I was almost feeling like a debutante walking into the camp the first day, but he gave me a lot of confidence since the first day I arrived at the camp,” he told DC in an Instagram live, reported India Today.

"He just told me, 'You're a senior player and you should help the youngsters. Just don't worry about anything - you're my first choice.' And I think that bit of conversation really helped me," Ishant added.

The Indian pacer also revealed that cricket has to accept the changes post the COVID-19 break, with bowlers banned from using saliva to shine the ball.

"The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to go and fetch the ball yourself during nets - but there is no option but to get used to these things. But honestly I don't like to think about these things too much. I feel it is important to stay in the present and not look too far ahead.”