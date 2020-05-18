One knock I wished to have played is Sachin Tendulkar's desert storm, admits Virat Kohli

Today at 5:23 PM
Virat Kohli has revealed that he if he had to choose one international knock that he wished to have played himself, that would be Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘desert storm’ from the year 1998. Tendulkar had produced a brilliant 143 off 131 at Sharjah, making way for India to the finals of the tri-series.
In a recent Instagram live interaction with India football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Virat Kohli revealed an international knock that he would’ve liked to play. It was during the 1998 Coco-Cola Cup, a tri-series between India, Australia, and New Zealand, that Sachin Tendulkar had produced a gigantic innings of 143 off 131 which helped India to the final of the tournament.
Even though the Master Blaster went on to score 49 ODI hundreds in his career, that also included a double hundred, the aforementioned knock is considered as one of his best innings ever and has been popularly known as the ‘desert storm’. The current Indian captain Kohli admitted that it was, in fact, a knock that he wished to have played.
"1998 desert storm. The first one where we qualified for the final," Kohli told Chhetri on Instagram Live.
Even though India lost the above-mentioned game, they had enough on the board to make it to the final against Australia. Sachin, once again, produced a great knock of 134 off 131 and it turned out to be match-winning, under captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in the final.
