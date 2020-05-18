No cricketer is going to be dropped because I said it, states Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has admitted that no cricketer is going to be dropped from the national team because he criticised a player for their performance. He also revealed that players are highly sensitive and added that he would have been finished as a commentator if he crossed his boundaries.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s stint as a commentator started on a good note, with his tactical notes and clever comparisons to the former cricketers. However, in recent times, the former cricketer’s commentary stint has urged aggression from the player’s end, notably in the 2019 Cricket World Cup with Ravindra Jadeja.

In the tournament, the Mumbaikar was heard calling the Indian all-rounder, a ‘bits and pieces’ cricket, which urged an uber aggressive reaction from the all-rounder. However, the 54-year-old revealed that no cricketer is going to be dropped from the national team because of his commentary.

“The best way for players to deal with people like us is to look at us as garnish. We are unimportant. They are the players, their performances are all that matter. Nobody is going to be dropped because Manjrekar said so,” Manjrekar said on an Instagram live with Ravichandran Ashwin, reported HT.

“Players are sensitive. I used to be sensitive. When Dilip Vengsarkar criticized me in his column, I slipped a note under his door, trying to counter all his observations. So I don’t hold it against players when they react,” he added.

However, the yesteryear Indian star also added that he knows his boundaries and has never crossed that line. Manjrekar also said that he has no agenda whatsoever with any player and the overreaction from the crowd is unwarranted for.

“If I did something wrong, it’s because I tried too hard. I try to stay true, there is no agenda (against any player). I know my boundaries. That’s why I’m still around. Otherwise I would have been finished as a commentator five years ago. But Indian fan following is unique. They love somebody so much that they don’t want someone like me finding flaws with him,” he added.