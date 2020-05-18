Gayle, Pollard and Bravo - The First of the Immortals

'Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard? Lol. I have no respect for them. They sold their souls to play T20 cricket and look where they are now.' is what a friend of mine had to say about the two aforementioned players when I asked him about his opinion and perception of the duo.

My friend, who considers himself a ‘purist’, is only one amongst a million or more who have the exact same perception about cricketers such as Gayle or Pollard who, according to them, have ‘sold their soul to make a living out of this pretentious format called T20’. In fact, let me throw in one more name into the mix - DJ Bravo.

If a million cricket fans are summoned tomorrow and are asked to name, according to them, the three greatest T20 cricketers of all time, it would be a big surprise if more than 100 people have two of these three players in their list. But at the same time, if the very same people are asked to vote for their list of ‘overrated’ cricketers, chances are that about 10-20% of them will have at least one of these players, if not two or all three, proudly on their list. That is truly a shame and while the past decade has overseen the growth of T20 format into an unassailable monster, it also, knowingly or unknowingly, ended up villainizing the players who were responsible for the same.

My initial memories of T20 cricket are hazy - I remember watching the Twenty-20 Cup in England back in 2004/05, where both Brad Hodge and Ian Harvey were absolutely tearing the league apart (for Leicestershire and Gloucestershire respectively, if I’m right). It was entertaining; it was fun. The format has come a long, long way ever since, in 15 years time, but has it really ‘won’ if all we ever are going to do is vilify and ostracize the players who were responsible for taking it to the heights it is, today?

To put the truth out there, no one, and when I say it, I mean absolutely no other cricketer in this planet, has done as much for the growth of the format as the Windies trio of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. Yet the sad and the bitter truth is that these players are not given the respect they deserve, are often taken for granted and called names as they apparently ‘chose the easier path to earn money’.

T20 might equate to quick money - or at least you’re definitely going to earn more playing T20 cricket than say ODI or Test Cricket - yes, but what is conveniently ignored is the mountain of pressure that comes along with it. Playing a T20 game is no joke; there is no time to relax, there is nowhere to hide and you’re under the pump for the entirety of the 40 overs of the match. And when you’re a ‘marquee’ overseas signing, the expectation and the pressure organically increases by a manifold, for you’re seen as ‘The One’ to guide your side to victory.

Between them, Gayle, Pollard and Bravo have played an astonishing 1,360 T20 games and while it is easy to pass them off as ‘T20 merchants’, what simply cannot be ignored is that they’ve not only tirelessly appeared in games, but have also backed up the quantity with quality. Gayle, for instance, has scored 13,296 runs in 404 T20 matches. To put it into perspective, in the history of ODI cricket, only four men have bettered that tally. The same applies to Bravo’s tally of 497 T20 wickets, which has been bettered by only two men in the history of the game in the ODIs, while Pollard is essentially games away from completing the double of 10,000 runs and 300 wickets. These are ridiculous numbers which warrant a ‘GOAT’ tag next to it due to its sheer absurdity - all the while ignoring the fitness and commitment that’s needed to remain durable for over a decade.

Statistical prowess aside, their impact on the game has stretched beyond their contribution on the field. Not only have they featured as the flag-bearers of T20 cricket for over a decade, but they’ve also served as the ambassadors for the globalization of the sport. Between them, Gayle, Pollard and Bravo have featured in leagues across a staggering eleven countries, including Canada and Zimbabwe, and have played their hand in helping the game grow in these nations by serving as the single biggest USP / crowd-pullers of the league. In fact, Gayle was all set to feature in the Nepal T20 League this year before the pandemic hit. A Warner, Kohli, de Villiers and Malinga might be setting the stage on fire today, but it is important to remember that it was the likes of Gayle, Pollard and Bravo, who worked day in and day out and put their body through hell and beyond, who set the base for the boom of the T20 format.

They have, in addition to popularizing and globalizing the format, also created a market and a window of opportunity for players to serve as freelance T20 cricketers. The boom of T20 franchise cricket, which was first witnessed some seven years ago, gave birth to ‘T20 Freelancers’ across the world of cricket, but only post the tried and tested success of the likes of Gayle and Pollard did it come into fruition. Could the likes of Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Ben Cutting and Fawad Ahmed have established themselves as renowned T20 cricketers had it not been for the Gayles and Bravos committing to making T20 cricket the brand it is today? One can only speculate.

That they could and should have ended up playing more international cricket in the past 10 years than they eventually did is an undeniable fact. But despite their differences with the board and despite not donning the Windies colours as much as they should have, the belief they injected amongst youngsters and the culture they created within the country played a significant role in the Windies becoming almost-undisputed kings of the T20 format in the 2010s, a decade where they lifted the World T20 title twice. It is because of players like Gayle, Pollard and Bravo that the Hetmyers and the Poorans and the Kings are, today, forces to be reckoned with in T20 cricket, and it goes unsaid that they will continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers, not only in the Windies but across the world, in the years to come.

It is understandable that we love to draw an imaginary, moral line and hold Test cricket high whilst berating the rest, but T20 cricket, too, is beautiful in its own way. And while there is no compulsion to forcibly ‘like’ the format, the efforts of the cricketers who have put their heart and soul into it, however, needs to be acknowledged. The truth remains that Gayle, Pollard and Bravo, irrespective of how much they are ostracized, are the ‘First of the Immortals’, the Men responsible for making T20 cricket the phenomenon it is today. It’s high time that we ‘put some respeck on their name’.