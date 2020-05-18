Champions League SRL | TKT vs CSK Evaluation Chart - Ambati Rayudu’s heroics enough to take CSK home

After going down to a Caribbean side earlier in the competition, CSK finally recovered from the defeat with a 39-runs victory against the Trinbago Knight Riders. For the Indian side, it was Ambati Rayudu’s 81 off 46 deliveries alongside an inspired bowling effort from Imran Tahir in the middle.

Match Review

Kieron Pollard won the toss and sent the opposition, CSK to bat first at home. Starting from the first over, the decision always threatened to take the game away from the hosts, with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis putting on a blizzard of a start. The duo added 57 runs on board before Mohammad Hasnain struck with the wicket of Watson. The IPL side lost the plot in the middle overs, losing three wickets before a familiar figure in the form of Rayudu put the banner high up. The right-hander scored 81 runs off 46 deliveries, including six boundaries and five sixes in CSK’s huge-total of 193/5.

On the other hand, the home side struggled mightly in the powerplay overs, losing their openers within the two over margin with the score hanging at 14/2. Despite a short-recovery from Darren Bravo and Colin Munro, they could only add 26 before Bravo exited. After that, it was a one-sided show, with the CSK bowlers piling loads and loads of sorrow onto the home side’s batsmen. Towards the end, the total looked daunting more than ever as TKT fell short of the Yellow side’s target by 39 runs on the night.

Turning Point

Overs 19th and 20th of the first innings surely changed the game over in a jiffy, miraculously changing CSK’s fortune like a gold mine. The duo of Ambati Rayudu-Kedar Jadhav scored 42 runs in the final two overs as the Caribbean side’s Mohammad Hasnain and Ali Khan gave away the entire game on a plate to the Men in Yellow over the span of twelve deliveries.

Highs and Lows

Ambati Rayudu’s innings - one that looked synonymous with the words - elegant, dynamic and overpowering turned the encounter in the Indian side’s favour. Walking out to bat right after the Proteas opener gave his wicket away, the right-hander changed the side’s fortune in just 46 deliveries. While not only did he ensure that the side did not lose both the wickets from either of the ends, his singles turned into sixes towards the end. The way he paced out his innings was impeccable and majestic, leading CSK to yet another glorious total.

Lendl Simmons’ partnership with Sunil Narine definitely needs to get off to a better start next time around if Pollard’s men are chasing in an encounter. Out of all games that they could have gone cold, they decided to do it against one of India’s most dominant side in the form of CSK. Deepak Chahar’s initial swing was enough to disturb the right-handed Simmons before Thakur accounted for the southpaw Narine. If your opening part is just contributing five runs between them in massive run-chase, the game surely could only get worse.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: CSK 8/10 and TKT 5/10

Over-the-top, flashy and dominance from the CSK openers was enough to give them a huge head-start in the encounter against one of the tough sides from the CPL. In just the first over, the International pairing of Watson-du Plessis put on a show, scoring 12 runs before maximising the most of the restrictions. While the scoring rate tended to be on the up in the next two years, the side from India surely put the contest to the bed, with their start, scoring 64 runs in six overs with the loss of just one wicket.

Contrasting start to the innings, Trinbago suffered the most in the powerplay, losing two of their most-valued players - Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons. The experienced Simmons walked away right in the first over, to be more precise, in the fourth delivery of the innings. On top of that, the southpaw too suffered a similar fate in the next over as the home side were reduced to a score of 14/2. However, they did make a late comeback in the powerplay, amassing 39 runs in the 36 deliveries that they faced.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: CSK 5/10 and TKT 6/10

This time, Pollard’s men stopped CSK from performing their black-magic during the middle overs of the innings. Not only did the home side showcase their best performance, restricting the Yellow side to 67/2 but also ensured that they did not get any sort of momentum towards the back end of the innings. Right when the Indian side were rebuilding, they were struck again with the task after Raina and Dhoni walked back for a quick shower. All that the side from Chennai could manage was 54 runs in the encounter.

Trinbago’s middle-overs manoeuvring, on the other hand, threatened to take the game away from the visiting side. However, it all started, with two quick wickets for the Chennai side. After that, Trinbago put on a show, scoring 34 runs in the next five as they tried to gain the upper hand over the visitors towards the latter part of the innings.

Death bowling: CSK 7/10 and TKT 3/10

TKT’s bowling performance in the death resembled the word ‘death’ itself, with the visitors absolutely smashing the heavens out of the bowlers. No one was spared this time around, not even Ali Khan, who previously turned out to be a match-winner in the competition. The duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Rayudu turned the game in the yellow side’s favour purely on the basis of their blitzkrieg. In the 5 over period leading to the end of the innings, they scored 74 runs, which eventually was the difference.

Despite the slow start in the death overs, Chennai were sure up until that point that the score was already out of the reach of the home batsmen after their slow start. All that MS Dhoni’s bowlers had to do was just put more pressure on them, which naturally would lead to the batsmen trying something funky. In the end, it was exactly that, as they scored 48 runs, losing three of their key batsmen

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

Barring the brilliance from both Rayudu and Colin Munro, the game had absolutely nothing for the batsmen, who continued to struggle. In the bowling department, it was Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur who were standout, picking up three wickets each for the IPL franchise.