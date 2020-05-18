BCCI will wait further before organizing skill-based training camp, reveals Arun Dhumal

"Taking into account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardise India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," Dhumal said, as quoted by a BCCI press release.