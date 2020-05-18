BCCI will wait further before organizing skill-based training camp, reveals Arun Dhumal

Today at 9:35 AM
BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has revealed in a press release that the board will wait to get further directives before starting the skill-based training camp. The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday announced the opening of sports complexes and stadiums but strictly prohibited entry of spectators.
The Indian Government, on Sunday, relaxed restrictions on sporting events, allowing them to resume behind closed doors in the country. However, the travel restrictions are firmly in place, which means air travel would be impossible. Keeping an eye on everything, the BCCI has decided to take the wait-and-see policy, as revealed by Arun Dhumal.
"Taking into account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardise India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," Dhumal said, as quoted by a BCCI press release.
Various prominent states like Maharashtra and Karnataka are still under complete lockdown but BCCI has discussed conducting individual training programmes wherever possible once travel restrictions are loosened. There is a caveat though, as some venues like Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens have been handed to their respective state governments to be used as quarantine centres.
