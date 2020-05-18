BCCI process prize money to junior cricketers after figuring out disruptive channel

After figuring out the reason behind some players’ payments getting declined by the bank, BCCI finally processed the pending amount to the six cricketers in Maharashtra. Payments were delayed due to the upper limit of Rs 50,000 on cash deposits in the holder’s ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts.

All the awarded cricketers at the BCCI’s annual awards ceremony were supposed to get a cash amount of Rs 1.5 lakh in their bank account. However, a few junior cricketers didn’t get that amount owing to the fact that the transactions were declined at the bank source as many as five times. However, that has now been sorted out by the board and players have received the amount in their bank account.

“All the age-group cricketers, who got awards at the BCCI Annual function were supposed to get Rs 1.5 lakh. Now for senior cricketers, the transfer of prize money happened immediately after January 11. But yes, as many as five times, the Rs 1.5 lakh transaction was declined for some of these (junior) players,” a BCCI apex council member told PTI.

“Once the wire transfers were being repeatedly declined, we checked with our bankers. It was learnt that a lot of junior cricketers possessed Jan Dhan Accounts, where the upper limit of the deposit is Rs 50,000. That’s the reason the payments got declined,” he added.

After figuring out the problem, BCCI got in touch with Bank of Maharashtra and all the banks where these players had their accounts. The ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts then converted into savings accounts, for which there is no cap on cash deposits and now the process has become smoother.