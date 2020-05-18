Andrew Flintoff’s ‘cut your throat’ comment fueled me to hit six sixes, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has revealed that poor choice of words from Andrew Flintoff, who apparently threatened to cut off the former’s throat, is what angered him and made him maul Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. Yuvraj further revealed that he first glanced at Mascarenhas after hitting the sixth six.

On September 19, 2007, against England in the inaugural World T20, Yuvraj Singh created history by becoming the first man to hit six sixes in a single over in a T20 contest, when he obliterated a then 21-year-old Stuart Broad in Durban. It was the 19th over of the Indian innings when the southpaw cut-loose, but foundations for the Yuvi onslaught were laid in the 18th over when a seemingly offensive comment from a certain Andrew Flintoff seemed to have triggered the Indian all-rounder.

13 years on, speaking to Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, the 38-year-old southpaw shed light on Flintoff’s ‘sledge’, and revealed that the legendary English all-rounder had threatened to cut Yuvraj’s throat off, something that irked the Indian. Yuvraj further revealed that Flintoff’s rash comments made him so angry that he decided to punish England with his bat - something he did, by hitting six sixes off Broad.

"I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off,” Yuvraj told KP in an Instagram Chat, reported TOI.

“And then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry, when I hit Broadie for six sixes.”

Yuvraj, who also recorded the fastest fifty in international cricket in that very match, getting to the landmark in just 12 balls, revealed that all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas was the first person he looked at, after hitting the sixth sixes. Incidentally, Mascarenhas had smacked Yuvraj for five consecutive sixes himself, just months prior to their World T20 clash.

“I looked at Dimitri Mascarenhas and then I looked at Freddie. Mascarenhas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember," Yuvraj concluded.