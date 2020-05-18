Ability to make practical decisions is reason behind Mumbai Indians’ success, opines Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that the Mumbai Indians franchise have been largely successful in the IPL due to their ability to make practical decisions rather than being driven by emotions. Gambhir has pointed out naming Rohit Sharma as captain midway in IPL 2013 as one of the examples.

Back in 2013, Ponting was the captain of Mumbai Indians, but he had stepped down from his position after halfway through the season and had given Sharma the platform and opportunity to lead the side. Since then the team has won four IPL titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019- under Sharma.

“They don’t take emotional decisions. They take practical decisions and in sports, when you’re making a strong decision, there shouldn’t be any place for emotions. If you see, dropping Ricky Ponting as a captain, giving it to Rohit Sharma,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir credited the Mumbai Indians’ IPL success to the fact that the franchise has always made the tough calls, such as the aforementioned one, when required. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain has hailed the Mumbai based franchise’s management that has always been able to choose practical calls over emotional ones.

“Plus, I think their scouts have been absolutely phenomenal. Picking Jasprit Bumrah from nowhere, picking Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya from nowhere. We don’t give enough credit to the scouts. Look at what they’ve achieved. Look at their squad… I think theirs is the strongest squad that’s ever been in any IPL so far.”