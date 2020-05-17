Sunil Gavaskar picks combined India-Pakistan XI; no place for Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni

One of the maestro’s of the game who revolutionized the sport of cricket in India, Sunil Gavaskar, ever since retiring from the game, has excelled equally in the field of punditry and has graced the audience with exquisite - and sometimes bold and direct - words. A straightforward talker who never minces any words, the legendary Indian cricketer recently featured in Sony Ten’s ‘Pit Stop’, alongside Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja, where the duo discussed and reminisced their playing days during the 80s. And Gavaskar, on the show, picked his combined India-Pakistan XI, following the norm set by cricketers on social media during this quarantine period - that of donning the selector’s hat and picking sides.