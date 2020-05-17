Sunil Gavaskar picks combined India-Pakistan XI; no place for Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni

Today at 1:05 PM
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has picked his combined India-Pakistan XI and has made some surprising choices, including picking Virender Sehwag to open, whilst omitting both Dravid and Dhoni. Gavaskar’s XI features five Indians, including Sachin, Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani.
One of the maestro’s of the game who revolutionized the sport of cricket in India, Sunil Gavaskar, ever since retiring from the game, has excelled equally in the field of punditry and has graced the audience with exquisite - and sometimes bold and direct - words. A straightforward talker who never minces any words, the legendary Indian cricketer recently featured in Sony Ten’s ‘Pit Stop’, alongside Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja, where the duo discussed and reminisced their playing days during the 80s. And Gavaskar, on the show, picked his combined India-Pakistan XI, following the norm set by cricketers on social media during this quarantine period - that of donning the selector’s hat and picking sides.
Gavaskar’s XI features the aggressive Virender Sehwag and Little Master Hanif Mohammad at the top, while the middle-order is completed by the invincible trio of Zaheer Abbas, Sachin Tendulkar and Gundappa Viswanath. Kapil Dev and Imran Khan, two of the greatest pace-bowling all-rounders to have graced the game, slot in at No.6 and No.7, while Syed Kirmani, interestingly, finds a place in the side as the wicket-keeper. While the bowling-attacking is spearheaded by Wasim Akram, Abdul Qadir and BS Chandrashekhar complete the power-packed XI.
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, all of who are considered as legends of the game, are notable absentees in Gavaskar’s XI.
Sunil Gavaskar’s combined India-Pakistan XI: Virender Sehwag, Hanif Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas, Sachin Tendulkar, Gundappa Viswanath, Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Syed Kirmani, Wasim Akram, Abdul Qadir, BS Chandrashekhar
