Quickfire 44 against West Indies in 1997 one of my favourite knocks, recalls Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 International centuries to his name, has recalled his 43-ball 44 against West Indies in 1997 as one of his favourite knocks that didn’t convert to a ton. Apart from that, he has also admitted that his 35 against Australia in 2001 was also standout in his ODI career.
The tale of veteran batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s hundred international hundreds is something that is known to all. But apart from the 49 ODI hundreds and 51 Test tons, Tendulkar had some other knocks in his career that he cherishes. According to the legendary batsman, his 26-ball 35 against Australia, in Bangalore, in 2001 is a knock that stands out in his career. It was after the historic 2001 Test match, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first ODI, that was won by India, saw Tendulkar getting run out after a smooth start.
"An innings I will remember is the first ODI between India and Australia in 2001, right after we won the historic Test series. I was batting well with VVS Laxman and together we got India off to a flying start. I had decided to be more aggressive against Glenn McGrath. There was an over where I attacked McGrath and managed to hit three boundaries and a six. The idea was to not let him settle, and the plan had largely worked. I eventually got run out for 35 runs in that match but I was in good form to continue otherwise," Tendulkar told cricket.com.
Moreover, according to the legend, his 43-ball 44 against the West Indies at Port of Spain stands tall amongst his ODI knocks. India were up against a strong bowling attack headed by Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose. Even though India had lost the ODI game, Tendulkar recalled it as one of his best.
"Another innings I cherish is the first one-day international between West Indies and India at Trinidad in 1997. We batted first, and the weather was overcast, with the wicket damp in the morning. Not only was the wicket challenging to bat on, their bowling attack was extremely good as well,” he added.
"Their pace battery consisted of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklin Rose. I was able to counterattack and score quick 44 runs, before getting out to Ambrose caught behind on what was an umpiring error. It was a rain-curtailed match and we lost the match, but purely for the tough conditions in which one had to bat on, I rank that innings as one of my favourites."
