Mumbai Indians’ scouts watch every match played in the country, reveals Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed that the scouts of the Mumbai franchise, who are considered to be the best in the league, watch every match played in the country to assess local talent. Rohit also described Mumbai as the most professional side he has played for, in his career.

Having unearthed the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Shreyas Gopal amongst others, Mumbai Indians, time and again, have proved to be the best IPL franchise when it comes to spotting local talent, something that has contributed to them becoming the most successful side in the tournament’s history.

However, as revealed by franchise skipper Rohit Sharma in an Instagram chat with Tamim Iqbal, the franchise unearthing talent is not a mere coincidence, as there’s a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes. Rohit revealed that the Mumbai Indians scouts watch every single match played in the country to assess and evaluate the performance of cricketers around the country, and get only two months off every year - post the conclusion of the IPL season.

"The scouts watch every game in India, then they finalise which player is good for Mumbai. After the IPL gets over, all scouts take a two-month break, but then they again start scouting players for next season, they do a lot of homework, they are a very professional team, they are clear about what they want," Rohit told Tamim in an Instagram Chat.

After taking over as the franchise’s skipper in 2013, the 33-year-old has created history, leading Mumbai to four IPL titles en route to becoming the most successful captain in the competition’s history, and reflecting on his experience with the club, Rohit labelled Mumbai Indians as the most professional team he has been in. The Indian vice-captain credited the incredible work that goes on behind the scenes for the club’s immaculate success.

"They (Mumbai Indians) are very big on scouting players, Mumbai Indians is one of the most professional teams I have worked within my career so far, especially when I became the captain, I was chosen to lead the side during my third year with the franchise, I was given the captaincy halfway into the 2013 tournament.

"When you become the captain, you are a part of everything, you know what is happening with the team, that's when I got to know how professional the team really is, they do great work behind the scenes," Rohit concluded.