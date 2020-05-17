Competitive cricket set to resume in Australia from June 6

In what has come as a first step for the resumption of cricket in Australia, Darwin and District Cricket Competition, a T20 tournament, will begin on June 6 with the new set of rules. The DDC is considering options such as having umpires involved in ball-shining using a wax applicator.

Following in the footsteps of Vincy T10 League, a franchise-based tournament in the Caribbean islands that is set to start on May 22, Darwin and District Cricket Competition will begin on June 6 in Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck the globe. Cricket.com.au reported that the clubs will be required to complete a COVID-19 safety plan assessment and submit it to the Northern Territory Government before the tournament can go ahead.

"The ICC is working really closely with all the cricket bodies around the world in terms of finding new ways. We're confident we will have clear guidelines from CA with what is and isn't going to be allowed," DCM chair Lachlan Baird told ABC Grandstand.

While as per the current rules, keeping the safety of the players in mind, the cricketers will not be allowed to use sweat or saliva to shine the ball in the competition, but as a matter of fact, the management is exploring various options, including having umpires involved in ball-shining using a wax applicator.

"Some consideration is now being given to whether things like that wax applicator will become part of cricket's new normal. And whether it will move away from the ball being shined – a dark mysterious art that happens in the outfield – to a more formalised process that happens with the umpires being involved," Baird explained.