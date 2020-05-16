Was mercilessly trolled for dropping Rohit Sharma in World Cup, reveals Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal, who dropped Rohit Sharma on 9 in Bangladesh’s World Cup encounter vs India in 2019, revealed that fans mercilessly trolled him for dropping the Mumbaikar, who went on to score a century in that match. Tamim further questioned Rohit as to why he always performed against the Tigers.

Heading into the do-or-die encounter against India in the 2019 World Cup at Edgbaston, all eyes were on the Bangladesh bowlers to see if they could dismiss Rohit Sharma, who had already scored three tons in the tournament prior to that game. And with India batting first, a golden opportunity arose for the Tigers in just the fifth over, with Rohit spooning one up in the air, but much to their dismay, Tamim Iqbal put down a sitter, with the Indian batting on 9. Eventually, Rohit scored a century to propel India to victory and that ended up knocking the Tigers out of the World Cup.

Recollecting the incident in an Instagram chat with Rohit himself, Tamim revealed that he was trolled by the fans for his grave mistake that cost Bangladesh the match.

"I remember how people trolled me for that. I was just praying for you to get out somehow. But when you reached 40, I gave up as I knew what was about to happen," Tamim told Rohit on Insta Live.

Incidentally, Bangladesh is one country that Rohit has enjoyed playing against, averaging over 60 in 13 H2H games, with the Mumbaikar also having scored a century in each of the three ICC-event games that he’s played against the Tigers. Revisiting the punishment that the right-hander has dished out to Bangladesh, Tamim jokingly questioned Rohit as to why he always tends to be at his best against the Tigers.

"Rohit bhai, why do you keep doing this with us? You scored a hundred in the 2015 World Cup [quarterfinal], you scored another one again in the 2017 Champions Trophy [semifinal] and also in the 2019 World Cup you smashed a hundred against us. Although it was because I dropped you in that game."