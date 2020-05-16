Two Indians in Adil Rashid’s World XI; No place for MS Dhoni

Today at 6:04 PM
England’s Adil Rashid, on Friday, named his ‘World XI’, and interestingly decided to omit MS Dhoni, instead opting for teammate Jos Buttler as the side’s wicket-keeper. Apart from that, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the only two Indians in Rashid’s side, which features three English players.
Having made his international debut way back in 2009, Adil Rashid’s England career did not quite take off for the first few years, but post-2015, the leg-spinner has firmly established himself as one of the best limited-overs spinners in the world and was also integral to England winning their maiden fifty-over World Cup title in 2015. Having featured for England in the limited-over games in their tour of South Africa earlier this year, Rashid too has now been consumed by the boredom inflicted by the global lockdown and thus the leg-spinner decided to follow the norm and name what he felt was his ‘World XI’.
The England spinner’s World XI features the explosive duo of Rohit Sharma and David Warner at the top of the order, while the #3 and #4 slots are occupied by Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, the two most gifted and elegant batsmen in world cricket currently. England skipper Eoin Morgan slots in at No.5, while interestingly, Jos Buttler takes up the gloves in Rashid’s team, with Ben Stokes serving as the lone all-rounder of the side at #7.
The 32-year-old’s side features a lethal pace trio in the form of Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada, while Imran Tahir takes his spot in the side as the lone spinner. The leg-spinner revealed that the side would be led by none other than Eoin Morgan, who led England to their maiden World Cup triumph last year. MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Jonny Bairstow and AB de Villiers are players who are notable absentees from Rashid’s World XI.
Adil Rashid’s World XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada.
