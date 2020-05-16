Two Indians in Adil Rashid’s World XI; No place for MS Dhoni

Having made his international debut way back in 2009, Adil Rashid’s England career did not quite take off for the first few years, but post-2015, the leg-spinner has firmly established himself as one of the best limited-overs spinners in the world and was also integral to England winning their maiden fifty-over World Cup title in 2015. Having featured for England in the limited-over games in their tour of South Africa earlier this year, Rashid too has now been consumed by the boredom inflicted by the global lockdown and thus the leg-spinner decided to follow the norm and name what he felt was his ‘World XI’.