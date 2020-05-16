Super Sixes SRL | India vs England Evaluation Chart - Rahul, Iyer lead the way as India thrash England

England, batting first, put up a dominant display of power-hitting, with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root leading the charge, scoring 66 and 45 respectively as they ended up with 151 on the board. However, the total turned out to be a modest one for the home side, thanks to Rahul’s dazzling 36-ball 54.

Match Review

England got off to the worst start possible after winning the toss and electing to bat, with Jasprit Bumrah’s early spell seeing the back of both the openers - Jos Buttler and Jason Roy- but from thereon, exceptional knocks from both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root ensured that the English side fought back. Alongside the brilliance from the southpaw Ben Stokes towards the end, they reached a total of 151, which looked challenging.

After back-to-back cameos in the previous two games, Rohit Sharma got off to another flyer, giving a familiar sight for the audience. However, all of that came crashing down in the fourth over, when he was cleaned up by Mark Wood. Wood struck again with the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli in the eighth over of the innings, but after that, there were no signs of concern or confusion for the Indian team, as the duo of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul put on a dominant display to lead them home.

Turning Point

Jasprit Bumrah’s opening spell was everything that a pacer could hope for - less runs and more wickets. Tremendously, his bowling was awed early on the innings with both the English openers falling for the same trap. Both Jos Buttler and Jason Roy got out in a similar fashion, with Bumrah completing the catch off his own bowling. This turned out to be a massive setback for England, who then had to play catchup right from the word go.

Highs and Lows

Shreyas Iyer’s form has surely come at the right time, in tandem with KL Rahul, for the Indian team. While Rahul showcased a variety of shots, it was Iyer’s dominance which led their partnership brilliantly. The right-hander’s timely contribution in the middle-overs was much-needed for the Indian team, who were still shaky at 62/2 in the 8th over of the innings. The Mumbaikar scored a breathtaking 48 off just 29 deliveries to lead the Indian charge.

In a T20 encounter, what could possibly be the lowest point in a batsmen’s encounter? A failure, yes! A big one, yes yes yes. That could exactly sum up the night for the English opener Jason Roy against the dominant Indian side. It was a painful four-ball duck for the right-handed batsman, who generally has the ability to turn games around. Unfortunately, he turned the game around for the Indians, as they walked away with a victory after his initial failure. His form surely must be causing a thing or two to worry for the English management.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: England 5/10 and India 7/10

England got off the worst start possible against a hostile India at home, with the early long-walk to the pavilion for the opener, Jason Roy. In just the fourth ball of the innings, the visitors had to take a step back in their approach after their explosive batsmen took an early exit. What was worse for them was fellow-opener, Jos Buttler, too, followed the same path, with the herd-mentality. Despite all of this, they still scored 34 runs in the powerplay, which has warranted them five points.

There is really only one way India bat at home, that is going all guns blazing, especially knowing that the target is a confirmed chase for them nine times out of ten. This was indeed one of those nine times, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul putting up an amazing performance at the start, for the home side. At the end of the first phase of the innings, they scored 40 runs for the loss of just Rohit, which put them on track with the run-chase.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: England 5/10 and India 8/10

Once again, the away side, the tourists, whatever you want to call them, were on the wrong foot. Just after the powerplay overs were done and dusted, the English pair of Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow could only add 27 runs, which did not put them on any path to a good total. They followed it up with another dismal phase, where they added 34 more runs on board. This did not do them any good towards the end of the innings.

India, on the other hand, were dominant, throughout the innings. Nothing could really take the game away from their grasp, with the talented middle-order that they had on display. Barring the blemish from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul forged a steel-like partnership with Shreyas Iyer, which eventually led them to the easiest of victories against the English side.

Death bowling: England 5/10 and India 8/10

Well, this was probably the only phase where the Indian bowlers struggled and gave away too many runs. In the last five overs, the tourists took the hosts for a wild ride, as they scored 56 runs in the five-over phase, over 11 runs an over. However, there was some delight for the Indian bowlers, who picked up the twin wickets of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan in the 16th over of the innings.

England’s death bowling only lasted two overs, where they conceded 20 runs, at ten runs an over. And that was really it for their bowlers, who had already conceded three-fourth of the game earlier in the encounter.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

The game was pretty well one-sided for the first half of the innings before the England middle-order pulled the rabbit out of the hat. Barring some brilliance from the blade of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, the game had nothing extraordinary from the rest.