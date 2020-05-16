Reports | India open to playing bilateral series with Sri Lanka in July

The BCCI are reportedly willing for team India to travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July, provided everything necessary falls into accordance with the directives that will be posed by the government. Earlier, SLC had requested BCCI to consider playing Sri Lanka in July.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected close to four million people globally, has tilted the world of cricket upside down and has resulted in the cancellation of many a series, with even the future of the World T20 now under serious doubt. While several boards across the world have incurred significant losses, a country that has been severely hit by the pandemic is Sri Lanka, with their series against England - that was part of the World Test Championship - and their series against South Africa already been suspended indefinitely.

However, with the COVID-19 cases not spiralling out of control in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are hopeful of restarting cricket in the country in the near future, as early as July. Earlier, a report from ‘The Island’, stated that SLC had officially written to the BCCI requesting India to tour Sri Lanka as scheduled in July, where the Men in Blue were primed to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Lankans, and now, further reports have emerged that the BCCI are indeed willing for India to travel to Sri Lanka in July.

According to a Hindustan Times report, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal is said to be willing for India to travel to Sri Lanka in July and play a bilateral series, provided the safety and security of the players are assured - and everything falls in accordance with the government directives.

“It all depends on government directives pertaining to lockdown relaxations and travel restrictions. We are open to travel if it doesn’t compromise safety and health of our boys,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The reports which emerged yesterday, meanwhile, stated that SLC themselves are looking to enforce strict rules and regulations with respect to player safety.

“They would have to follow strict quarantine rules and the series might take place behind closed doors considering the safety of fans," an SLC official was quoted as saying by News18.

If indeed the India series does get cancelled, it would be a significant financial blow to SLC, who have already been crippled by the postponement of the England and the South Africa tours.