Passionate India and Bangladesh fans criticise us from all corners, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has revealed that the passionate fans from the neighbouring countries - India and Bangladesh - criticise their players from all corners. Incidentally, he also admitted that Bangladesh is one place where Virat Kohli’s Indian team does not get any fan support whatsoever.

In the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, when the home side narrowly edged past their neighbouring country, Bangladesh, the atmosphere was lively. Not only did the 'Blue Army' celebrate so passionately, to the extent of busting their lungs out, but also gave the Tigers a taste of what it feels like to play in India.

Likewise, Rohit Sharma revealed that the passion of these fans is not just restricted to appreciation, but also criticism when their teams fail to perform. The right-handed opener admitted that the criticism is from all-corners, something which shows the passionate side of the fans.

"India and Bangladesh have passionate cricket fans, when we make mistakes, we are criticised from all corners, I know it is similar in Bangladesh, I know how passionate fans can get in Bangladesh, when we come to the ground to play the match, it is unbelievable," Rohit told Tamim on an Instagram chat, revealed TOI.

On top of that, Rohit, who in 13 ODIs he has played in Bangladesh has only scored 331 runs at an average of 30.0, also admitted that Bangladesh is one country where the Indian players get no support whatsoever. The Mumbaikar also heaped praise on the current Bangladesh side and stated that their strong showing in the 2019 World Cup was a testament to their quality.

"We get support wherever we go, Bangladesh is the only place where we do not get any support, I know Bangladesh fans really get behind you, this is a totally different Bangladesh side now, you have a sense of eagerness in your team now, everybody says that, we have seen with your performances during the 2019 World Cup as well," he concluded.