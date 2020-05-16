India were not winning these many matches 15-20 years ago, notes Madan Lal

Madan Lal has revealed that the Indian team did not win as many matches 15-20 years ago compared to the current team led by Virat Kohli, thanks to the pace attack. Lal also added that the Indian captain’s high encouragement for the pacers has helped the team, which he feels is on the right track.

For the first time in their history, team India have a pace attack that they can rely on, to win matches, and the same has transpired over the course of the last 24 months, with all four of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav proving pivotal to India's rise at the top. In fact, the historic Eden Gardens Test against Bangladesh last year saw the first instance of India winning a match at home with pacers accounting for all 20 wickets.

And according to former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, it is the pace attack that has served as the heartbeat of the Indian side and is responsible for the team's incredible success. Lal noted that India is currently winning more matches than they used to, 15-20 years ago.

“The way Virat Kohli encouraged the pacers, no other captain has done it. I can bet on this. When you have a good pace attack. Going back 15-20 years, India did not win these many matches,” he told Joy Bhattacharjya for Sony Ten Pit Stop, reported RCB.

The World-Cup winning pacer also admitted that Kohli has picked up from former skipper Sunil Gavaskar on developing the culture of encouraging pace bowlers. He, however, revealed that the 31-year-old is exceedingly unbelievable and is on the right track with the pacers, which will help India in the longer run.

“Now you're winning it because of the pace attack. Kohli knows that if his pace attack is good, he has more chances of helping the team win. I think this culture of encouraging pace bowlers was started by Sunil Gavaskar. The way Virat Kohli is doing it is unbelievable. He is on the right track with the pacers. You've got 4 or 5 bowlers who are going to win us a lot of matches in the near future,” Lal added.

The 69-year-old also complimented Kohli's new-age fitness culture, which has changed the shape of Indian cricket.

“It's very difficult to compare (1985 team and Kohli's team). This team, I think, is one of the best teams ever. Sourav [Ganguly], MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli now. Virat Kohli has changed the concept of the game. He cultivated the fitness culture and belief in your own ability,” he added.