Content with playing all India-Australia Tests in one venue, opines Arun Dhumal

Arun Dhumal has given an important update to India’s most awaited series against Australia Down Under revealing that BCCI is fine playing at a single venue without spectators. He also addressed why hosting the IPL in UAE and Sri Lanka would be impossible now, given the travel restrictions.

Cricket Australia (CA)’s financial security and stability depends on two series - WT20 and the home Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is the headline event of their summer. While the future of the WT20 hangs by the thinnest of threads, the clarity over the bilateral series too is unclear. Earlier in the week, Australia’s vice-captain, Travis Head suggested that the entire Test series could be hosted at the ‘bio-secure’ Adelaide Oval.

BCCI’s treasurer, Arun Dhumal too was of the same opinion, adding that it could be a real possibility given the extremity of the situation. He also added BCCI would take an appropriate decision right before the series is in view.

“The boys would be very keen to go back to the field. If the situation allows only one venue for all the matches, so be it. Maybe when lockdown is lifted, it would be the new normal that everyone has to follow,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal said in an interview, reported Indian Express.

“There’s talk of matches without spectators. Nobody would like that, but if it comes to that and there’s no other way, one may have to do that. It’s still six-seven months down the line. We’ll take the right call in the best interest of the safety and health of our boys,” he added.

On the other hand, talking about BCCI’s coveted T20 tournament, the IPL, Dhumal addressed that it is practically impossible to host the games in UAE and Sri Lanka, given the travel restrictions in force. The future of the tournament, too, is jeopardized after its start was postponed indefinitely over the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

“The Indian government has put in travel restrictions. So even if somebody makes an offer, you can’t travel there. Where is the question of holding the tournament?” Dhumal concluded.