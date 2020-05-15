Shami creates more pressure by bowling constantly in right areas, feels Michael Holding

Michael Holding has stated that Mohammed Shami creates more pressure on the batsmen by bowling in the right areas constantly, during his spells. Holding also added that Shami uses control as his strength in the absence of speed and height to move the ball and fox the batsmen at the crease.

29-year-old Mohammed Shami, since making his debut, has taken the cricketing world by storm with his accurate bowling. The pacer, over the course of the last 18 months, has established himself as one of the best all-format pacers in the world, picking wickets aplenty in ODI cricket aside from running riot with the red-ball.

Someone who has not been blessed with height, Shami has instead learned to torment batsmen with his accuracy and this was noted by yesteryear star Michael Holding. According to the West Indian, the Indian pacer creates more pressure on the batsmen by bowling constantly in the right areas.

"It is important to have pace, but you have got to have control as well. Shami is not very tall... is not extremely quick... but is quick enough. And he has the control and he moves the ball around a bit," Holding said on Sony Ten Pit Stop show, reported TOI.

Earlier, Shami revealed his secret of pace-bowling, admitting that his focus always remains on the seam and the swing of the ball. Combined with accuracy, the two lethal weapons of pace-bowling has helped the Indian pacer establish himself as one of the best.

"You don't find Shami spraying the ball all over the place. When you spray the ball all over the place, batsmen get relief, watching those balls go away.If you are constantly (bowling) in the right areas, attacking these batsmen, it creates more and more pressure and they are more liable to make mistakes. So that is Shami's real strength," Holding concluded.