MS Dhoni should bat at three or four, opines Venkatesh Prasad

Venkatesh Prasad has suggested that instead of playing MS Dhoni as a finisher, the management should try the former skipper at top of the middle-order, preferably at three or four. He also reckoned that it would be a tough task for the 38-year-old to make a comeback given his age and fitness.

COVID-19 forced break delayed the comeback of the 38-year-old MS Dhoni, who was all set to lead his side, Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. However, owing to the tournament being delayed indefinitely, the future of the former skipper still hangs in thin air. Despite his wealth of experience and ton of runs under his belt, the right-hander ruled himself out of selection following India’s heartbreaking exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup in the semi-finals.

Recently, the CSK skipper was seen in the pre-season training camp of the franchise, where he looked in good touch. Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad insists that the experienced batsman must be utilised at No.3 or No.4 in the Indian batting unit instead of plying his trade as a finisher. With Hardik Pandya already in the setup for the finisher role, the presence of MS Dhoni for the same role caused India some confusion in the 2019 World Cup.

“Instead of treating Dhoni as a finisher, I will play him up the order. I would probably ask him to bat at number 3 or 4. Or, if I have only 10 overs left, I will tell Dhoni go and just play his game the way he plays as a finisher. Let’s not forget, Dhoni has experience and the inputs that he would give, that’s extremely valuable,” Prasad told TOI, reported Hindustan Times.

However, Prasad revealed that it would be a tough task for Dhoni to make a comeback into the national team. With IPL being postponed indefinitely, it is unclear where and when Dhoni will showcase his form and fitness in order to warrant himself a place in the squad.

“It’s very tough for him to really break into the team. It’s tough for him now again to make a comeback because he’s not played cricket for almost a year. It’s not going to be easy for him. I would also leave it to the team management. If he shows good fitness and also if team management comes up with some strategy.,” Prasad added.