Gives me a lot of joy to watch KL Rahul bat, elates Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that it gives him immense joy and pleasure to watch KL Rahul bat from the non-striker’s end when the right-hander is in full flow. He also added that it is a good headache for the management to have all the three of Rohit, Rahul and himself in good form before the WT20.

Going into the T20 World Cup year, team India, hands down, has one of the most well-polished all-round squads in the T20 format, and the plethora of options in the bowling department aside, Virat Kohli’s men are also blessed with three world-class openers up at the top.

Given that Dhawan was ruled out of the New Zealand tour with injury, India had to field the right-handed pairing of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul up top and incidentally, the duo formed an impenetrable bond, with Rahul establishing himself as one of the best openers in the T20 format through his performances.

However, with Rohit being rested, Dhawan did get a chance to open alongside Rahul in the series against Sri Lanka earlier this year and unsurprisingly, the duo took the Lankan bowlers to the cleaners. Impressed by Rahul's performance, Dhawan revealed that it gave him immense joy to watch the Bengaluru batsman bat from the other end.

“Of course, KL Rahul is playing very well. It gives me a lot of joy in watching him bat from the other end. He is on another level. I watched him bat during the Sri Lanka series. It was my comeback. I was at the non-striker’s end. He was hitting it all over the park. It was on a different level. I was loving it. He is playing so well. Rohit is playing so well," Dhawan told Irfan Pathan on Instagram, reported Indian Express.

On top of that, the Delhi opener reckoned it is a good headache to have for the management to have three good openers in prime form, ahead of the World T20. While Rahul has scored over 1,461 runs in the 38 T20Is he has played for the country, his counterpart Dhawan has scored 1,588 runs in 61 T20Is.

“It’s a good thing for our team that many batsmen are playing well. The rest is up to the selectors. It’s up to them whether they want to take 2 openers or 3. My job is to work hard and give my 100 percent. Nothing more than that,” Dhawan concluded.