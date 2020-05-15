Five-match Test series against Australia impossible this year, admits Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has revealed that having a five-match test series against Australia Down Under will be impossible later this year, with the Covid-19 pandemic have wreaked havoc in the sport. The BCCI president also added that the Indian players might have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

Earlier in the year, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts suggested that the visiting Indian team should play a five-match Test series against Australia, starting November, in order to boost finances and pump in money for the boards. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has rejected the idea of a five-match series, adding that it would be impossible to host such a lengthy series during such extreme circumstances.

The former Indian cricketer also revealed that the team, led by Virat Kohli, would have to go through a quarantine period of 14 days, according to the guidelines, which would reduce the prospect of playing an extra Test.

"I don't think it will be possible for India to participate in five Tests. There will be limited-overs games and plus we have to consider the 14-day quarantine guidelines. All this will extend the tour," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

On the other hand, Roberts was still positive that India would give a heads-up to the idea floated by him. However, even CA’s CEO was not sure whether the visitors would agree for a stretched-up series, starting November. The possibility of the Test series going through stands unknown at the moment, with the widespread COVID-19 causing a lockdown around the world.

"There's no certainty about that [five-Test series] for the coming season, but what I can say is that the relationship between the BCCI and Cricket Australia is really strong," Roberts told reporters on a video call last month, reported TOI.