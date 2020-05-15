Aiming for a T20 World cup berth, states Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who has missed months of action in the last one year due to recurring injuries, has stated that his sole focus is now on finding a place in the Indian squad for the World T20 in October. Dhawan revealed that his role in the team would be to make an impact at the top of the order.

Known as the ‘King of ICC tournaments’, Shikhar Dhawan, for the first time in a long while, faces the prospect of potentially missing out on playing an ICC event and a plethora of injuries have contributed towards the same. After recovering from a knee injury towards the end of last year, Dhawan once again sustained a shoulder injury during the start of 2020 which ruled him out of the New Zealand tour and hence has put his place in the squad in jeopardy, especially with KL Rahul tearing it as an opener.

However, the 34-year-old, speaking to Irfan Pathan on Instagram, stated that his sole focus is now on clinching a berth in the World T20 squad and revealed that he has been preparing for the same.

“I am aiming for the World Cup, I am preparing for it. I am working on my fitness. I know whenever an opportunity comes, I should be ready to play. Team selection is not my hands. I want to perform. Over the last 1 year, it’s been about getting injured and making comebacks for me. It’s part and parcel of the game,” Shikhar Dhawan told Irfan Pathan during an Instagram live session, reported Indian Express.

Dhawan’s last T20I appearance came against Sri Lanka, a series where he scored 84 runs in 2 innings, and the left-hander insisted that his job is to make runs and keep ensuring that he converts his starts. Known for his aggression up front, Dhawan stated that his role in the Indian side would be to give the team a brisk start up front for the hitters lower down the order to capitalize on.

“My job is to make runs. I think in the last series, I made a fifty after a long time. But before that, I kept making 30s and 40s. Of course, I should be a good impactful player who can give a good start to my team and take my innings forward from there. That’s the role I will play for my team.”