Wanted to really run away from Kings XI Punjab, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has recalled that that one franchise that he really wanted to run away from was the team from his home state, Kings XI Punjab whom he represented for multiple years. He has also rued that unlike Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, he did not get a base where he could settle himself.
After a heroic performance in the 2007 T20 World Cup, all eyes were on Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Not only did his home franchise pick the southpaw but also he was made the skipper of the side. Despite playing 15 games in the first season, the left-handed all-rounder only put up 299 runs on board alongside picking up three wickets.
In his second year, he picked up two hattricks to put himself as one of the most important players in the club. However, disappointment was just around the corner when he was replaced as the skipper by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara. Recalling his career at the franchise, he revealed that he really wanted to get away from the club.
“One place I wanted to run away was KXIP. Every time I wanted a player, they did not give me. It was amazing when I left they had bought the same players. I was just like captain for the sake of it. I loved playing for Punjab but wanted to get away from that franchise,” he said on YouTube channel Sportscreen, reported India.com
After his stint at Punjab, the 38-year-old went on to represent Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad before his final season with Mumbai Indians. Throughout his IPL career, the left-hander could not establish himself as a world-beater after his success with the KXIP franchise. He revealed that unlike Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, the all-rounder did not get to represent one franchise for three to four years.
“I never got the opportunity to play for one franchise for like 3-4 years. So guys like Virat (Kohli), (MS) Dhoni, Rohit (Sharma) they have played for one franchise for so many years. You have a base. I could not really settle,” he said.
