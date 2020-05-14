Team physio and trainer put four-stage process for Indian players during lockdown

As the nation-wide lockdown ensured no kinds of sporting activities, Indian team physio and trainers have put a four-stage process for the players to keep their fitness at top. The stepwise process, which also involves NCA director Rahul Dravid, is being reviewed by Jay Shah on a daily basis.

As the players have been put inside their house for over two months now, there has been a case for the body attaining a solitude towards rhythm - something many trainers have talked about. In situations like that, Indian coaches and trainers, alongside their NCA counterparts led by Rahul Dravid, have planned a proper regimen for the contracted players through a mobile application.

"It's a stepwise process that's been put in place and the secretary (Jay Shah) is reviewing the progress on a daily basis. What we've tried to do is divide this process into different phases. Aspects pertaining to physical and mental health of our cricketers, professional assistance online, monitoring of diets, fitness sessions etc are being conducted on a daily basis," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told TOI.

The four stages account for the complete lockdown in Stage 1, partial lockdown in Stage 2, followed by normal life resumption and cricket resumption in the next two parts so as to keep the players fit and ready.

"There's a daily interaction; in fact in some cases on an hourly basis to keep track of their daily regimen and the training sessions they're undergoing at their homes. The batting and bowling coaches are having their own sessions with the team members. The head coach is overseeing this. That aside, the Team India coaches are holding sessions with the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) coaching staff and there's an effort being made to bring around a sense of uniformity (in coaching) at all levels," a source told TOI.