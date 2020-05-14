Hope we get the opportunity to play cricket again, feels Rohit Sharma

Since his debut in the middle-order, the right-handed Rohit Sharma has made a name for himself in the Indian team with his swashbuckling batting. Not only has the right-hander been a constant presence in the limited-overs format but also excelled beyond the benchmarks in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, just like the fans, Rohit too admitted that he is not sure which game and where he would be playing cricket next time around. However, the right-hander still has his eyes on the prized series against Australia later this year.