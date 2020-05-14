Hope we get the opportunity to play cricket again, feels Rohit Sharma

Yesterday at 7:14 PM
Rohit Sharma is unsure when cricket will be back again and where he will be playing next after the resumption. He has also revealed that setting short-term goals for a period of two-three months has helped him a lot unlike having a long-term goal, which adds to his pressure and stress.
Since his debut in the middle-order, the right-handed Rohit Sharma has made a name for himself in the Indian team with his swashbuckling batting. Not only has the right-hander been a constant presence in the limited-overs format but also excelled beyond the benchmarks in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, just like the fans, Rohit too admitted that he is not sure which game and where he would be playing cricket next time around. However, the right-hander still has his eyes on the prized series against Australia later this year.
"I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don't know when we will play again. When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what's coming our way - whether its T20 World Cup or (the) IPL," he added.
"We even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned - we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against," he concluded.
In the 224 ODIs that he has played thus far, the opener has scored 9115 runs, including 29 hundreds and 43 fifties. However, following all the plaudits, the 33-year-old has revealed that setting short-term goals has helped him a lot in contrast to having long-term goals.
"Over the years, I've realised that long-term goals won't help you in anyway. On the contrary it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months - who is it against, what can I do best," Sharma said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected: Chats,’ reported TOI.
