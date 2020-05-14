Hardik Pandya has the potential to break my fastest T20I fifty record, opines Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has stated that Hardik Pandya has the potential to break his record of fastest fifty but he added that the all-rounder needs to work on his head position. He further stated that Pandya’s innings in the last IPL against KKR was a phenomenal innings and an example of his immense talent.

For all the promise that he held in the IPL five years ago, Hardik Pandya has so far been no more than a utility player, with him falling in more occasions than succeeding. However, that hasn’t taken away from the fact that he is immensely talented as a cricketer, with his absence hurting the Indian team massively. Yuvraj, who has played with Pandya both in the Indian team and in the IPL, has stated that the Baroda lad has the potential to leave him behind and break his fastest T20I fifty record.

"I feel Hardik has the potential (to break my fastest T20I fifty record). I feel Hardik is someone who has got amazing talent, phenomenal talent. But probably someone needs to work with his head, where his head is, he is such a hard-working guy, he is a nice guy," Yuvraj said on Sportscreen's YouTube page.

After his ouster from the Indian side post-Champions Trophy clean-up, Yuvraj played with Pandya at Mumbai Indians - a stint in which he was witness to one of the craziest innings ever played by an Indian. Pandya hit a colossal 91 off 34 against Kolkata Knight Riders and Yuvraj was all praise for the same.

"He hits the ball spectacularly. I was at Mumbai Indians last year and he got 90 odd off 30 balls [91 off 34 against KKR], it was a phenomenal innings. He can actually be the next big allrounder for India, but he hasn't performed at crunch times. Those performances haven't come because he is a big hitter and he likes those big hits, but when he starts to know when to take a single and a double, and when to hit those big sixes, then he will actually work as a better player. So Hardik has massive potential to be a world-class player. If someone works on his mind, he can be a massive asset till we get to the next World Cup," the southpaw added.