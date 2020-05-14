Gayle, Russell, and Pandya toughest to bowl to, insists Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has stated that Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Hardik Pandya are three toughest batsmen to bowl to in T20 cricket. The Afghan leg-spinner has further added that meeting Sachin Tendulkar, which he did in a hotel after an IPL game, for the first time was the biggest moment of his career.

A teenage sensation then, Rashid Khan’s first appearance on the most coveted stage of them all, Indian Premier League, started a love story that touches dizzying heights. The Afghan spinner instantly turned the darling of the masses in Hyderabad and followed the success year after year to become one of the most valuable players in the league. However, he still has fears and that he feels bowling to few people can be an arduous task.

“Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Hardik Pandya are three toughest batsmen to bowl to. I got Russell out three-four times but he is a monster. Can hit six any times. And Hardik is someone who can hit anyone anytime. He is unbelievable,” Rashid told Jatin Sapru on Instagram Live.

Coming from the relative obscurity of Kabul to become the biggest icon of the country in such a short span of time made Rashid a cult figure. But he remembered the first time he met the biggest cricketing icon the sport has ever seen and called it the best moment of his life.

“I always wanted to meet Sachin Sir. It was a dream and I met him for the first time in Mumbai. I took a selfie with him in the hotel even though I met him first at the ground. That was the best moment of my life. He gave me a lot of positivity. He told me that I am doing so well and should keep it up,” Rashid added.