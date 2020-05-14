Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar’s many records, doubts Wasim Akram

With every run that Virat Kohli scores, with every century he makes with insane regularity, the comparison with Sachin Tendulkar grows leaps and bounds, often making for a healthy duel of sorts. The Indian skipper, with 43 centuries and over 11,000 runs to his name, is looking at breaking the Master Blaster’s ODI records but Wasim Akram, who on his heyday was a tough rival and a great friend to Tendulkar, doubted if it would be the case in all formats.