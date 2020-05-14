Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar’s many records, doubts Wasim Akram

Today at 10:29 AM
Wasim Akram has questioned if Virat Kohli, who he called a champion player, can go on to break all the records that Sachin Tendulkar possesses in his 24-year-long career. The former Pakistani pacer has added that both of them have different styles of play and are completely different players.
With every run that Virat Kohli scores, with every century he makes with insane regularity, the comparison with Sachin Tendulkar grows leaps and bounds, often making for a healthy duel of sorts. The Indian skipper, with 43 centuries and over 11,000 runs to his name, is looking at breaking the Master Blaster’s ODI records but Wasim Akram, who on his heyday was a tough rival and a great friend to Tendulkar, doubted if it would be the case in all formats.
"I'm a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can't compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin's record? I doubt it. He has far too many records. He's getting there but there's still time," Akram told former India opener, Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.
However, the Pakistani speedster acknowledged the magnificent ability of Virat Kohli, who has been head and shoulder above every single batsman in world cricket at the moment. Although Steve Smith is definitely a better Test batsman, in all formats, Kohli has the case all for himself. Akram heaped praise on the Indian calling him a modern-day great.
"He (Virat) is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.