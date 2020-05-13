We always talk about bringing Suresh Raina into Indian team, reveals Rohit Sharma

“I know it is very tough to be out of the team after playing for so many years. We used to talk that we should have Raina in the team in some way. You have the experience and ability with bowling and fielding. I feel that we have seen you play for such a long time, somewhere I feel that somehow or the other you should be back in the team. But then we will see, we make do with what we have in our hands," Rohit told Raina in an Instagram Live session.