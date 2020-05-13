We always talk about bringing Suresh Raina into Indian team, reveals Rohit Sharma

Yesterday at 12:15 PM
Rohit Sharma has stated that although the senior players in the Indian team want to bring Suresh Raina back into the side, the team selection is not in their hands. Rohit has further reminisced about his debut year when the atmosphere inside the Indian dressing room was like a school.
Even though he is a regular performer in the Indian Premier League, the propensity to get injured far too often resulted in Suresh Raina being ousted from the Indian side, with his last appearance coming in the 2018 English tour. Rohit Sharma, who was Raina’s close friend for over a decade now, stated that the team always wanted the southpaw back in the side but the players have little influence on the team selection.
“I know it is very tough to be out of the team after playing for so many years. We used to talk that we should have Raina in the team in some way. You have the experience and ability with bowling and fielding. I feel that we have seen you play for such a long time, somewhere I feel that somehow or the other you should be back in the team. But then we will see, we make do with what we have in our hands," Rohit told Raina in an Instagram Live session.
After making into the Indian side under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma prospered under MS Dhoni, who backed him to the tilt despite his not-so-spectacular performances in white-ball cricket. That he had an immense amount of talent was clear both to the casual observer and trained eye. Rohit revealed that the atmosphere in the side back in his debut year, was like a school where he was way too afraid of the seniors.
"When I made my debut in 2007 the team atmosphere was school-type, because we had so many seniors and I was always scared of Yuvi pa (Yuvraj Singh). But he has been very supportive, initially, I was not close to him, but later I got along well with him and he made me feel comfortable on many occasions," Rohit said.
