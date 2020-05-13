Reports | Jasprit Bumrah headlines contention for BCCI’s Arjuna Award nomination

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to headline the list of contenders that BCCI is nominating for the prestigious Arjuna Award, alongside Shikhar Dhawan for the 2020 edition of the awards. The report also added that Bumrah’s earlier nomination was rejected for the experienced Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah, since making his debut in the 2016 series against Australia, has established himself as one of the key members of this Indian team. Not only has he been a constant presence in all formats but his outstanding influence on the team has warranted himself a nomination.

PTI reports have suggested that the 24-year-old pacer has found himself headlining the contention for Arjuna Award nomination. It also added that the southpaw is second-in-running for the prestigious award. Last year, the board had sent a three-man list to the government, with the pacer being one of the three. However, owing to seniority, left-arm spinner pipped the pacer to the award.

"Last year, we had sent three names in the men's section -- Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. That's why Bumrah, who completed three years of international cricket last year, missed out to Jadeja, who is senior as well as a consistent performer for many years," the source told PTI.

On top of that, Bumrah’s credentials are certainly one of the best in the country, with his hauls in India’s away tours. Alongside being, the world’s No.1 ranked ODI bowler, the right-handed pacer has found himself leading the lines.

“He certainly has the best credentials. He was ICC’s No 1 ranked ODI bowler. He is the only Asian bowler to pick up five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. In 2018, we had sent Dhawan’s name for nomination but only Smriti (Mandhana) got the award. So BCCI can send both Bumrah and Dhawan’s names,” the source concluded.