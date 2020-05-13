Not sure if Ravi Shastri is giving advice to current guys, feels Yuvraj Singh

Yesterday at 10:53 AM
Yuvraj Singh has taken a dig at the current coaching staff and stated that the current cricketers have no one to talk to when it comes to proper advice. Yuvraj has further added that Vikram Rathour might not be the best person to coach a T20 cricketer for his lack of experience at that level.
For his flamboyant and no-holds-barred personality, Ravi Shastri has made himself a popular figure in the Indian dressing room that is filled with youngsters. The express-yourself attitude, as Virat Kohli has often said, ensured a calming presence while many youngsters have claimed that Shastri invests a lot of time when it comes to correcting the specifics. But Yuvraj Singh doesn’t buy that idea, saying he is not sure if the players are getting proper advice in the dressing room or not.
"I don't know if Ravi is doing it but maybe he has other things in his hand. Anyway, you can't tell everyone just 'go out and play your game, express yourself', this approach may work with someone like Sehwag ... but this will never work with Pujara ... so these things the coaching staff need to realise,” Yuvraj said in an Instagram Live session, reported PTI.
"If I was the coach, I'll tell goodnight to (Jasprit) Bumrah at 9 pm and take Hardik (Pandya) out for a drink at 10 pm... that's how you deal with different personalities."
Vikram Rathour replaced Sanjay Bangar as the new batting coach of the senior men's team last September but the decision has come under the scanner due to Rathour’s experience. Yuvraj Singh, his former statemate, stated that Rathour, who was a Test specialist during his time, doesn’t have enough credentials to coach the Indian side.
"He (Rathour) is my friend ... do you think he can help players of this T20 generation? Has he played cricket at the level to help them?" Yuvraj said.
