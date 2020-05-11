You can only keep learning from brilliant individual MS Dhoni, reveals Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has admitted that one can only keep learning from the brilliance of MS Dhoni, with the pacer having made his debut under the former skipper. On top of that, Shami recalled an incident where Dhoni was cross with the pacer after he bowled a bouncer showing his anger over a drop.

While the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni has always been hailed as an influential person in the Indian dressing room, his presence has helped some of the cricketers. Last week, after Kuldeep Yadav admitted that Dhoni’s presence has been helpful to him, Shami now admitted that one can only keep learning from the wicketkeeper.

“I have made my debut in all three formats under Mahi bhai. You can only keep on learning from him, he’s such a brilliant individual,” Shami said in an Instagram chat with Manoj Tiwary

However, despite his calming presence, Shami recalls an incident in New Zealand where the Jharkhand wicketkeeper was very angry with the pacer. After Brendon McCullum was dropped off the pacer’s bowling, Shami revealed that he bowled a bouncer in anger. When asked by Dhoni, the pacer lied that the ball had slipped out of his hands.

“I ran in and bowled a bouncer in the second last ball before Lunch. The ball went over Mahi Bhai’s head. As we were heading towards the dressing room, Mahi bhai came to me and said I know the catch was dropped but you should have bowled the last ball properly. I told him, the ball slipped out of my hands,” said Shami.

The pacer also added that after the bouncer, the former skipper walked up to him and gave him an earful on how Dhoni knew that Shami bowled the bouncer with rage. He revealed that the 39-year-old told him not to try to fool the then Indian skipper.

“Mahi bhai ne mujhe thode se tight language mein bola, ‘Dekh beta, bohot log aaye mere saamne. Bohot log khel ke chale gaye jhut mat bol.’ He said in a different way but it was with a bit of aggression. He further said, ‘Bete tumhare senior hain tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana ( Mahi bhai said in a strict way, I have seen a lot of players come and go, don’t lie to me. He further said, don’t try to fool your captain)” Shami concluded.