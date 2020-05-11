Reports | BCCI official dismisses Suresh Raina’s suggestion of allowing players in foreign T20 leagues

A senior BCCI official has stated that it is natural for players approaching retirement to give suggestions like Suresh Raina did in order have an extra source of income. The official has further talked about the importance of having exclusivity of the league to cater to the better marketability.

Suresh Raina, in an Instagram chat with Irfan Pathan, had suggested that the BCCI can give permission to non-contracted players to play in overseas T20 leagues, which he felt would improve the quality of India’s T20 cricketers. While this a stark contrast to the BCCI’s policy, something that saw Pravin Tambe’s IPL contract being cancelled, a BCCI official stated that it is not possible in the near future.

“One usually finds these views emanating from those who can see the wall of retirement approaching, and it’s only natural. That’s their view. It’s the luxury of having the freedom of a tunnel vision with a view to further their own interests, and that’s absolutely fine,” a BCCI official told IANS.

“From the point of view of the board and the interests of Indian cricket, the intent is to ensure a system where the non-contracted players are able to command good value at the IPL auction. Exclusivity is the key.”

Recently, the Knight Riders franchise, which owns CPL team Trinibago Knight Riders, revealed their plans of investing in The Hundred if approached. However, the BCCI official took objections to that statement saying it works against the purpose of reviving Indian economy.

“The time has instead arrived where investment in foreign leagues by those who have a stake in the IPL would have to be restricted as that flies in the face of the principles of conflict propounded by the Apex Court, and in these circumstances, every bit of Indian money is required to boost the Indian economy, rather than boosting foreign economies.”