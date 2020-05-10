Rohit Sharma and Dhoni omitted; Pant included in Alex Carey’s combined Ind-Aus T20 XI

The duration of the ongoing lockdown - across the world - has meant that cricketers have decided to don the selectors’ hat and select ‘teams’ for fun, be it all-time ODI XIs or all-time World Cup XIs. Several renowned cricketers, including Dale Steyn, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Shahid Afridi and Aakash Chopra, in the past week, have named ‘all-time’ sides comprising players they’ve either played with or watched, and on Friday, Australia’s Alex Carey did the same.