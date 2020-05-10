Love IPL because of the connect it brings, reveals Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his love for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and attested that he loves the tournament due to the connect it brings - between the fans and players. Kohli further revealed that he’s been training hard and is in a good frame of mind.

Launched in 2008 as an ambitious attempt at bringing an ‘All-Star League’ to cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has exceeded expectations and grown beyond comprehension and, 12 years post its commencement, stands tall as one of the best sporting competitions in the world. Something that the tournament has achieved through its concept is breaking barriers, by bringing together cricketers from various countries, backgrounds and ages - something that was rarely witnessed in the sport before the birth of IPL.

And according to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who also captains the RCB franchise, it is the sheer frenzy and diversity attached to the tournament that absolutely makes him ‘love’ the IPL, with it being a whole lot different to the ICC tournaments that are played by countries.

"You do play all your tournaments, which is one team versus another, ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments, you don't really interact with the other team players or you see the other teams so often every now and then. But in the IPL, you are just probably meeting another team every second or third day and that's the beauty of the IPL, you are playing in a different 'mahol' (atmosphere),” Kohli said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, reported TOI.

"I absolutely love that tournament and also for the camaraderie which you share with so many new players that you play with, so many players that you have known for a long time now, not from your own country, those who you don't see often, and there is one reason why everyone loves the IPL too, there is a connect, of players and fans and of viewers."

Not the kind of person to compromise his fitness under any circumstance, the Indian skipper revealed that he’s been training hard - thanks to him having all gym equipment at home - and added that his primary focus is always to improve his mental state. Despite cricket having already seen a two-month hiatus - and not expected to return before July - the 31-year-old asserted that he is in prime shape and would be good to get back on to the field as soon as normalcy is restored.

"Well, fortunately I have all my gym equipment at home, so I am able to train and that's not a problem for me. As far as the game goes, luckily, I am someone who has always been very keen on improving my mental state and not really focused on practising long hours in the net over a period of time.

"So I know, once I am in a good frame of mind and I am keeping myself positive and happy, just looking forward in life, whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start again from where we left."