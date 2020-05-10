KL Rahul is the toughest batsman I have ever bowled to, reveals Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer, who has the experience of plying his trade in many domestic T20 leagues around the world, has admitted that bowling to KL Rahul has been the toughest for him. Ish Sodhi further attested the fact saying the Indian gave the ball some nice tonks in India’s last tour to New Zealand.

While the lockdown has forced the cricketers to indulge in various social media activities, Rajasthan Royals entrusted their bowling mentor Ish Sodhi to do a “Royals Podcast”. The seventh episode, which featured Jofra Archer in the hot seat, witnessed Sodhi asking the most difficult question that can ever be for a bowler.

When the Kiwi spinner asked Jofra Archer about who was the toughest bowler he has ever bowled to in his years of plying his trade as a T20 specialist, the English pacer picked current Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul, reminiscing about the time when the Indian decided to have some fun against the Royals both in 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL.

“KL Rahul is the toughest batsman I have ever bowled to. He has hit me out a couple of times when we played against Kings XI Punjab. He has annoyingly gotten the better of me most of the time in the IPL,” Archer told Sodhi.

Sodhi instantly agreed how devastating it was to be on the wrong side of Rahul carnage, something he saw first hand in India’s tour of New Zealand in February. Rahul was just unstoppable, emerging as the biggest positive in what was a mixed bag series for the Virat Kohli-led men.

“Definitely man, he has played really well against us (New Zealand) in the last tour. Obviously taking the advantage of small boundaries but yeah,” Sodhi added.