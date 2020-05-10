Don't think many changes will happen to cricket rules, feels Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has opined that apart from saliva usage, he doesn’t see many changes happening to the way cricket is played. The former Indian opener and current Loksabha MP has further added that players might even end up catching the virus and added that people must start to learn to live with it.

There have been contrasting reports about the usage of an artificial substance in order to compensate for saliva but things are not clear yet. Cricket Australia have already made it mandatory but Gambhir doesn’t see other rule changes to the way the sport was played previously.

"I don't think a lot of rules and regulations will be changed, you can probably have an alternate for the usage of saliva – apart from that I don't think so many changes will happen," Gambhir told Star Sports.

With the multi-trillion sporting industry being on the verge of collapsing due to no activity, cricket might have to take a decision sooner than later to save its finances. The IPL stands cancelled, the T20 World Cup in doubt and the Test Championship might have to be declared null and void. In such a scenario and with no vaccine around, Gautam Gambhir stated that cricket might have to deal with it and carry on.

"Players and everyone else need to live with this virus; probably they have to get used to it that there is a virus and that it will be around. Players might end up catching it, and you got to live with it," Gambhir said.

"Social distancing and other rules may not be easy for any sport to maintain. You can still manage to do it with cricket, but how will you do it in football, hockey and other sports as well. So, I think you just have to live with it, probably the sooner you accept it, the better it is," Gambhir said.