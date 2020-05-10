Big contract brings big responsibilities and a lot of excitement, feels Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has stated that when a team bids a heavy amount for a player, it automatically brings in a lot of responsibility, something that has made him excited as well. In the 2020 IPL auction, Cummins was was purchased for 15.5 crore to emerge as the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

From Yuvraj Singh to Jaydev Unadkat, from Andrew Flintoff to Tymal Mills, the big-money signings in IPL going all flop have been the story in the last decade. The immeasurable amount of pressure that rides on their shoulders becomes the reason for their failure more often than not, and it is something that added a bit more on Pat Cummins’ shoulder too.

A fantastic bowler in all three formats of the game, Cummins has a reputation to maintain on the slow and low decks of Eden Gardens. However, instead of pressure, the big bucks, as revealed by himself, have brought in a sense of responsibility to the Sydney man’s character. The Aussie is determined to pay back the faith Brendon McCullum has shown in him.

"I think I owe Baz and the rest of the staff who picked me a few dinners at least. (laughs) Someone like Baz, I have played against him, a great cricketer and an international captain," KKR's official website quoted Cummins as saying.

"To get that kind of reassurance that 'you've got something that I really want in the team' is great for me. I think a big contract brings big responsibilities, but more than anything, it brings a lot of excitement. Once you are out there, you forget about the contract really quickly, and it's mainly about being with the team and trying to win. I am really excited to be with the squad we put together for this season," he added.

First bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, Cummins moved to Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians before being bought back by the KKR side for a record amount. The time frame since he left KKR has of course made him one of the sought after bowlers in the competition and Cummins stated that the time he spent with KKR was some of the best time he had in the IPL.

"I am very, very excited. My first taste of the IPL, and my biggest taste of India was when I was in Kolkata representing the Knight Riders. I was a few years younger than I am now. I absolutely loved it. Within our team, we had so much experience. Jacques Kallis, one of the world's biggest players, and suddenly I'm there having dinner with him every night and getting to play alongside him," he said.

"Andre (Russell) was just on his way to becoming the ballistic cricketer that he is. My first season there, we won the title. So KKR and the people of Kolkata have a very fond place in my heart. Even the office staff and management - they have always been so nice to us players. I am pumped to go back and represent the team," Cummins added.