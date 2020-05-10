BCCI should allow non-contracted players to partake in overseas T20 leagues, opines Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has opined that the BCCI must contemplate allowing non-contracted Indian players to partake in T20 leagues across the world and believes that such a move will do a world of good to several players. Raina feels that the move will also provide a window of opportunity for players to learn.

Despite having an enormous pool of extremely talented players who would walk into every single T20 league in the world, BCCI’s strict policies mean that the Indian cricketers are barred from partaking in overseas T20 leagues during the time they’re still active on the Indian circuit. Recently, Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony became the first Indian players to participate in a foreign T20 League - GT20 Canada - but they, too, had retired and stopped playing cricket by then, after which they obtained a NOC from the BCCI.

What this policy has done is deter the career and the growth of several veteran cricketers and Suresh Raina, on Saturday, raised his voice against the same. In an Instagram chat with Irfan Pathan, the 33-year-old stated that the BCCI must allow players without a central contract to partake in overseas T20 leagues and added that such a move will help them to grow as cricketers, due to the sheer learning opportunity that it provides.

"I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises... whichever player is not with a BCCI contract should be allowed to play in foreign T20 leagues. Because I feel there a lot of players like that - including Yusuf Pathan, myself, Robin Uthappa... There are many quality players who can go abroad and learn a lot of things, whichever league that is in. Allow us to play in two leagues, where we go, play and the BCCI themselves say 'you go play there'," Raina told Pathan on Instagram live.

According to the CSK man, playing in overseas T20 leagues would also ensure that these cricketers stay fit and also boost their chances of making a comeback to the national team. The UP cricketer pointed to the example of cricketers from other countries whilst making his point.

"If we play competitive cricket in three months, whether that's Big Bash League or CPL... anything that makes us feel we're ready. If you see overseas players all play, and then they make comebacks for their country. We play IPL, and there's a big pool of players so if they [franchises] feel we're not good, then there's no plan B for us. If we go abroad, perform there and stay fit and play well, then our cricket will also improve and we'll get to learn a lot,” Raina said.

Irfan Pathan, on the other hand, echoed Raina’s sentiment and stated that the board must allow players over the age of 30 to travel and play in T20 competitions around the world.

"My suggestion is that all the players who are 30-years-old and not in the radar to play international cricket, BCCI should allow them to play in foreign leagues," Pathan said.