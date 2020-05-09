T20 World Cup will not go ahead by the looks of it, admits David Warner

David Warner is of the opinion that the ICC and Cricket Australia might take the collective decision of postponing the T20 World Cup in the face of the current crisis. Warner has also added that he was feeling helpless when Australia were being brutally dominated by the Indians in the 2018 summer.

The fact that Cricket Australia is on a deep financial turmoil, the fact that it is the only tournament they are yet to win, the fact that Aaron Finch-led Australia deserve every bit of the cake the world is hoping to order in November, the 2020 T20 World Cup was one of the most-awaited, if not the most, tournaments in Australia.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has put a dent to the plans and no one is sure what can be done to protect the tournament. David Warner, one of the mainstays in the Aussie side, however, is not even hoping against hope, and instead admitted that the T20 World Cup might not go ahead this year.

"The ICC World Cup will not go ahead here by the looks of it. It will be difficult to get everyone (16 teams) together," said Warner in an Instagram live session with India's batting star Rohit Sharma.

Warner, however, is optimistic about cricket returning by December and believes that the India series will be the perfect foil to reignite the fans starved for some live action. While Rohit echoed the same thoughts, Warner further spoke about how helpless he felt when the Virat Kohli-led side scampered to a 2-1 series victory while dented by a 3-1 margin due to the wrath of rain gods in Sydney.

"Watching that series was hard as you can't do anything from the outside. But I want to say that India has the best pace attack against left-handers. They zero in one spot and keep bowling there. Mentally, it was great for Indian cricket but it was hard to watch. I felt helpless. Hope it does happen and looking forward to the battle," said Warner.

"I love playing India in India. Everyone is against you. Hard conditions. Same for you (Rohit) when you come here. It was a bizarre experience. You could only hear the echo of a cricket ball. It was bizarre. We are used to calling 'yes and no' while running between wickets but we did not need to do that. It was literally like playing a warm-up game. It was surreal. I don't know how long you can sustain that. You gain your momentum from the home crowd," Warner added.