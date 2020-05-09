Reports | BCCI pondering possibility of playing two different series simultaneously

In 2017, just a day before Australia played a Test match against India in Pune, they played a T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval, with two different teams partaking in the games. It was the same scene in 1998 too when Mohammad Azharuddin led a side in the Sahara Cup in Toronto while India played the Commonwealth Games under Sachin Tendulkar. The recent idea to play such a tournament was mustered by Ashley Giles and the BCCI is in agreement with the process in order to drive finances.