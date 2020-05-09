Reports | BCCI pondering possibility of playing two different series simultaneously

Today at 10:48 AM
Like it was the case in the late 1990s, India might play two series - a limited-overs series alongside a Test match - to make up for the lost time. The idea was first deliberated by Ashley Giles and found support from England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, who found it a feasible idea.
In 2017, just a day before Australia played a Test match against India in Pune, they played a T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval, with two different teams partaking in the games. It was the same scene in 1998 too when Mohammad Azharuddin led a side in the Sahara Cup in Toronto while India played the Commonwealth Games under Sachin Tendulkar. The recent idea to play such a tournament was mustered by Ashley Giles and the BCCI is in agreement with the process in order to drive finances.
“None of us know when sport, especially international cricket will resume. But if we have to safeguard all our stakeholders - from sponsors to spectators - one of the options is to select two different squads and play a Test series and a T20I series simultaneously,” a BCCI official told Sportstar.
The idea is to squeeze in too many games in a short window, as and when that is available, to cater to the broadcaster’s interest. As a result of the game, the fans can thus enjoy a Test match during the day followed by a T20 international under floodlights even though the chances of spectators watching the game from the venue itself is pretty much impossible.
