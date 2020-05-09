India-Australia series will be great way to kick start cricket again, feels Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma believes that if the BCCI and Cricket Australia can find a way to organise India vs Australia Test series, that will be a great way to resume the sport hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian opener has further added that it is always a different feeling to play the Aussies.

The world has come to a standstill, with the memories of watching a live cricket match becoming blur day by day. In times like this, the thoughts of bringing the sport back to Australia by the federal government made a lot of fans happy while the India-Australia series, that is supposed to be played later this year, might see an extension in order to help Australia suffering from dire financial loss in the equity market.

Rohit Sharma, while talking to David Warner on Instagram Live, presented his opinion by saying the series between two countries might become the best way forward to resume the sport once again. Incidentally, Australia were the last team to have hosted an international match - against New Zealand in Sydney in front of empty stands - before the pandemic ensured a total closure for an indefinite period.

"Actually we were quite looking forward to this year's tour as well. I hope somehow both the boards - the Australian and the Indian board they somehow try and manage to do something and get this series underway. It'll be great for the teams as well, but also great for people to start cricket with. It'll be a great series for people to watch. It'll be a great way to kick off cricket in the world, if that happens," Rohit told Warner, reported PTI.

"I personally love playing against Australia. Whenever there's an opportunity to play against Australia, it's a different feeling. And last year when we won the series, which has never happened before in the history of Indian cricket, it was good for us as a team. I know you guys (Warner and Smith) were missing but still, what the bowlers did there, what the batters did there was a great boost," he said.

After the IPL saw two postponements, there have been speculations around the league happening under an extremely cramped calendar, but the logistics are not clear yet. The new Indian Test opener stated that normalcy could also provide clarity on when the season of IPL might be played.

"IPL is likely to happen at some stage as well, but I have no idea about what date or what month it would be. Once everything settles down a little bit there'll be a better idea for us to judge whether the IPL is likely to happen or not but I am really looking forward to that Australian tour. I hope it really happens... in January or February or whenever it is. I really hope that happens. We love coming to Australia, we love playing against you guys," Rohit said.