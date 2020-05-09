Dismissing Warner and Smith early key to India’s chances in Australia, believes Ian Chappell

Legendary Australian cricketer Ian Chappell believes that the only way team India can overcome the Aussie threat come December is if they manage to contain the duo of Smith and Warner. Chappell further believes that India will face a much tougher challenge this time around, as compared to 2018.

Despite the World T20 set to take place in October and November, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, a four-match Test series that will be played in December, seems to have taken precedence over the former, with the players themselves expressing their excitement over partaking in what many believe could be the best bilateral series in ages.

The last time the Indians toured Australia, they ended up conquering the hosts, winning the series 2-1, but former cricketer Ian Chappell believes that Virat Kohli’s men could be in for a much tougher challenge this time around when the two sides meet. The 76-year-old has stated that for India to have any chance of winning, they would need to dismiss the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith, who combinedly scored 1196 runs in the 2014/15 series that Australia won 2-0, cheaply.

"It will be a bit harder this time (for India) with Smith and Warner in the Australian side. But India are well equipped to handle Australian conditions,” Chappell said on the 'Sony Ten Pit Stop' show.

"Australia are pretty hard to beat at home and particularly with the attack that they have got at the moment, it is a very, very strong attack.

"The batting last time India were here wasn't so good. If India can keep getting Warner and Smith out cheaply, then India could win. If they don't get Warner and Smith cheaply, Australia will win," the veteran cricketer opined.

While sports like Football have already begun the process of restarting games, with the Bundesliga set to kick-off in a week’s time, there is still a huge cloud of uncertainty over the future of cricket, and Chappell stated that he hopes that the people in charge of the sport have taken this time to reflect on the game. The former Aussie skipper, however, admitted that the sport might foresee a lot of changes once it restarts post the Covid-19 outbreak.

"It will certainly be different and I am not 100 per cent sure in what ways it will be different. But the game continues to evolve and I am sure it is strong enough that it will survive this. You would hope that the administrators have taken this time to think about the game and where it's going to go and where it can improve, so hopefully it might even come back stronger.”