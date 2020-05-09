Crowd emotions very difficult to recreate, admits Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has admitted that it would be next to impossible to recreate the games with crowd emotions once cricket resumes after the COVID-19 break. However, he did add that the players will still continue to play with the same ferocity and intensity, despite games lacking the emotional connect.

Talks of a resumption for cricket just being around the corner after the long COVID-19 break has already started surfacing, especially with several countries showing signs of flattening the curve. However, post the restart, matches are expected to be played behind closed doors in order to curtail the spread of the virus, and from the emergence of early reports, it looks very possible that sport could go ahead without fans in the stadium for the next 6-8 months.

Speaking on the issue, Indian skipper Virat Kohli admitted that if games are played behind closed doors, it would be difficult to recreate emotions in matches that we generally see when the stands are filled with fans.

"I know it will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate," Kohli said on a Star Sports show, reported TOI.

"It's quite a possible situation, it might happen, I honestly don't know how everyone is going to take that because we all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans," the Indian skipper added.

Several cricketers in the recent past have come out and supported the idea of hosting the games behind closed doors, including England’s Ben Stokes, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, but the Indian skipper admitted that the magical moments that we usually see will be hard to come by. Kohli, however, assured that there will be no difference in the way the cricketers approach the contest.

"Things will still go on, but I doubt that one will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that was created. We will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by," he concluded.

Kohli further went on to state that the 2016 World T20 game against Australia, a virtual quarter-final where he scored an immaculate 82* to guide India to the semi-final, is his favorite game of all time apart from the World Cup final in 2011 against the Lankans.

