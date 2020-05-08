Will walk away from cricket the moment I’m not good enough for national side, states Varun Aaron

Jharkhand pacer Varun Aaron has revealed that he still has ambitions of making a comeback to the national side and stated that he would walk away from the game the moment he knows he’s not good enough to do so. Aaron’s last international appearance came against South Africa in 2015.

A tearaway quick whose express pace can trouble the best batsmen in the world, Varun Aaron’s 12-year career has been a topsy turvy one, with injuries and concerns over form often hindering his progress as a bowler. The emergence of other prolific quicks such as Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini etc has meant that Aaron has completely slipped out of the radar for national selection, but the 30-year-old is not giving up hope just yet.

When quizzed about the prospects of making a national comeback, the tearaway quick, in an interview to TOI, revealed that he’s had a burning desire to play for India ever since he was a kid and attested that he would walk away from the game the day he feels that he is not good enough to represent the national side anymore.

"To be honest, the only reason I played the game is to play for the country and nothing else. The day I feel I am not good enough to play for the country or my skill-set is not as good as what the Indian team requires from a bowler, that's the day I would walk away from the game,” Aaron told TOI.

"But as long as I know I can do that, I will always want to play for the country, and I am sure I will play for the country.”

The extra effort that Aaron puts into his bowling - due to the immense amount of pace he wishes to generate - is seen by many as the primary reason for the pacer’s recurring injuries but the 30-year-old denied that it was the case and branded it a ‘misconception’. According to Aaron, rhythm and effort go hand-in-hand, and so he clarified that him putting in extra effort was not the reason for his injuries.

"I think this is a very big misconception -- effort bowlers and rhythm bowlers. Bowling fast needs rhythm, which translates into you putting effort. It's always rhythm and effort, not just one. It's like saying that in batting you need only the hands and not the eye. Fast bowling is the same. You need rhythm, which you can then translate into you putting effort.”

Having now played at the top level for over a decade, Aaron, who has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout this career, stated that he now understands his body better and can differentiate between an injury and a niggle. The 30-year-old pacer further insisted that it’s important for fast bowlers to know and do what works for their body, rather than just following the general norm.

"I know my body now better than I ever did, and now I know how to distinguish between an injury and a niggle. So sometimes when I know it is a niggle, I can push on. But when I know it's an injury, I can stop.

"What I have really learned from it is just how important it is to know your body and to train according to what your body needs, rather than just blindly follow what everybody else is doing or just do things without even thinking. That's the biggest takeaway.”